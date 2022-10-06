Advertisement
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero 20

  • The Infinix Zero 20 is a high-end smartphone.
  • It has an Octa-Core processor at 2.2 GHz and a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset.
  • The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches.
The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will be available soon. The company shows off its new phone, the Zero series.

The new high-end phone is called the Infinix Zero 20. The phone is very fast because it has an Octa-Core processor at 2.2 GHz and a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset.

The Adreno 620 is this phone’s graphics processing unit. The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches and has a full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The new Infinix Zero 20 has a high-quality capacitive AMOLED touchscreen display. There is 8 gigabytes of RAM in the Infinix Zero 20.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 930
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 180W
