Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Zero 20 is a high-end smartphone.

It has an Octa-Core processor at 2.2 GHz and a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset.

The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches.

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will be available soon. The company shows off its new phone, the Zero series.

The Adreno 620 is this phone's graphics processing unit. The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches and has a full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The new Infinix Zero 20 has a high-quality capacitive AMOLED touchscreen display. There is 8 gigabytes of RAM in the Infinix Zero 20.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/- Infinix Zero 20 specs BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 930 GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 180W

