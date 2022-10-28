Advertisement
  Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

  • Iinix introduced Zero 20 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • Infinix Zero 20 has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen and a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Infinix introduced Zero 20 with fair price in Pakistan. The new phone, which will be released under the name Infinix Zero 20, will be a premium model. To make it ultrafast, Infinix packed the Zero 20 with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC, the most powerful chipset currently available for smartphones.

Additionally, this smartphone has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics processing. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen and a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The latest Infinix Zero 20 features a display using AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology, which is at the cutting edge of technology and has a track record of producing excellent results.

Infinix’s Zero 20 smartphone will have 8 GB of RAM, which is a huge amount. Given its chipset and RAM, this smartphone will let the user to perform tasks in a matter of seconds. The Infinix 20 has 256 GB of built-in memory, so you may save a plethora of information for later use.

The smartphone has three cameras—one each on the front and back. The Infinix Zero 20’s main sensor will have 108 megapixels, and there will be additional sensors with 13 and 2 megapixel resolutions.

The 60 megapixel front-facing camera on this smartphone makes self-portraits a breeze. The Infinix Zero 20’s under-screen fingerprint reader ensures that only approved users can access the phone’s internal storage. A non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities will power the gadget. When the upcoming Zero 20’s are unveiled, Samsung and other tech titans will have stiff competition.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)

