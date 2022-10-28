Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix introduced Zero 20 with fair price in Pakistan. The new phone, which will be released under the name Infinix Zero 20, will be a premium model. To make it ultrafast, Infinix packed the Zero 20 with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC, the most powerful chipset currently available for smartphones.
Additionally, this smartphone has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics processing. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen and a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The latest Infinix Zero 20 features a display using AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology, which is at the cutting edge of technology and has a track record of producing excellent results.
Infinix’s Zero 20 smartphone will have 8 GB of RAM, which is a huge amount. Given its chipset and RAM, this smartphone will let the user to perform tasks in a matter of seconds. The Infinix 20 has 256 GB of built-in memory, so you may save a plethora of information for later use.
The smartphone has three cameras—one each on the front and back. The Infinix Zero 20’s main sensor will have 108 megapixels, and there will be additional sensors with 13 and 2 megapixel resolutions.
The 60 megapixel front-facing camera on this smartphone makes self-portraits a breeze. The Infinix Zero 20’s under-screen fingerprint reader ensures that only approved users can access the phone’s internal storage. A non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities will power the gadget. When the upcoming Zero 20’s are unveiled, Samsung and other tech titans will have stiff competition.
The Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)
