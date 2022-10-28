Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

Iinix introduced Zero 20 with fair price in Pakistan.

Infinix Zero 20 has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen and a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Advertisement

Infinix introduced Zero 20 with fair price in Pakistan. The new phone, which will be released under the name Infinix Zero 20, will be a premium model. To make it ultrafast, Infinix packed the Zero 20 with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC, the most powerful chipset currently available for smartphones.

Additionally, this smartphone has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics processing. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen and a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The latest Infinix Zero 20 features a display using AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology, which is at the cutting edge of technology and has a track record of producing excellent results.

Infinix’s Zero 20 smartphone will have 8 GB of RAM, which is a huge amount. Given its chipset and RAM, this smartphone will let the user to perform tasks in a matter of seconds. The Infinix 20 has 256 GB of built-in memory, so you may save a plethora of information for later use.

The smartphone has three cameras—one each on the front and back. The Infinix Zero 20’s main sensor will have 108 megapixels, and there will be additional sensors with 13 and 2 megapixel resolutions.

The 60 megapixel front-facing camera on this smartphone makes self-portraits a breeze. The Infinix Zero 20’s under-screen fingerprint reader ensures that only approved users can access the phone’s internal storage. A non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities will power the gadget. When the upcoming Zero 20’s are unveiled, Samsung and other tech titans will have stiff competition.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP, Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications The Infinix Hot 12 has a 6.82-inch screen. The phone is powered...