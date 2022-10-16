Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery

Infinix Zero 20 has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD and 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Infinix released a Zero 20 pro smartphone with reasonable price in Pakistan. New Zero series phone from the firm. The high-end Infinix Zero 20 pro will debut. Infinix Zero 20 includes a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC, the most powerful chipset.

This phone has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD and 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Infinix Zero 20’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is the latest and produces excellent results.

Infinix Zero 20 will have 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s chipset and RAM capacity indicate that it can perform tasks in seconds. The Infinix 20 can store 256 gigabytes of data. Triple rear cameras are on the phone.

The Infinix Zero 20’s primary sensor has 108, 13, and 2 megapixels. This smartphone has a 60-megapixel selfie snapper to make selfies easier and better.

The Infinix Zero 20’s under-display optical fingerprint scanner protects data from unauthorised users. The non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery will allow 45W fast charging. The Zero 20s will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix zero 20 pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP, Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash , HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame , Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min