Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery
Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery

Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery

Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery

Advertisement
  • Infinix Zero 20 has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD and 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • Infinix Zero includes a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC.
  • The smartphone’s under-display optical fingerprint scanner protects data from unauthorised users.
Advertisement

Infinix released a Zero 20 pro smartphone with reasonable price in Pakistan. New Zero series phone from the firm. The high-end Infinix Zero 20 pro  will debut. Infinix Zero 20 includes a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC, the most powerful chipset.

This phone has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD and 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Infinix Zero 20’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is the latest and produces excellent results.

Infinix Zero 20 will have 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s chipset and RAM capacity indicate that it can perform tasks in seconds. The Infinix 20 can store 256 gigabytes of data. Triple rear cameras are on the phone.

The Infinix Zero 20’s primary sensor has 108, 13, and 2 megapixels. This smartphone has a 60-megapixel selfie snapper to make selfies easier and better.

The Infinix Zero 20’s under-display optical fingerprint scanner protects data from unauthorised users. The non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery will allow 45W fast charging. The Zero 20s will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix zero 20 pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min

Also Read

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1080 x...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story