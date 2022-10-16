Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1080 x...
Infinix released a Zero 20 pro smartphone with reasonable price in Pakistan. New Zero series phone from the firm. The high-end Infinix Zero 20 pro will debut. Infinix Zero 20 includes a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Helio G99 SoC, the most powerful chipset.
This phone has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD and 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Infinix Zero 20’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is the latest and produces excellent results.
Infinix Zero 20 will have 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s chipset and RAM capacity indicate that it can perform tasks in seconds. The Infinix 20 can store 256 gigabytes of data. Triple rear cameras are on the phone.
The Infinix Zero 20’s primary sensor has 108, 13, and 2 megapixels. This smartphone has a 60-megapixel selfie snapper to make selfies easier and better.
The Infinix Zero 20’s under-display optical fingerprint scanner protects data from unauthorised users. The non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery will allow 45W fast charging. The Zero 20s will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.