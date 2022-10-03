Infinix Zero 20 to launch in Pakistan soon.

Infinix Zero 20 is now available on the international market.

The company’s official social media accounts have verified that Infinix Zero 20 is now prepared for launch in Pakistan in addition to its recent arrival on the international market.

Using the hashtags #InfinixZERO and #Comingsoon, Infinix Pakistan has been teasing the next phone on Twitter.

Although Infinix hasn’t made any specifications explicit in its teasers, the phone’s international debut has given us a good idea of what to expect.

Specs

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Infinix Zero 20 features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p resolution.

There is only one memory choice (8 GB/256 GB) and it is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC, however, it is unknown how many variations will be offered in Pakistan.

The side-mounted fingerprint sensor serves as the power button.

A 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor are all part of the camera package.

It can capture 2K videos at 30 frames per second. The selfie camera has a unique 60MP sensor and can also record 2K video.

4,500 mAh of battery capacity is supported by 45W wired charging for rapid top-ups. The phone is available in the colors Grey, Gold, and Green.

Pricing & Availability

We anticipate that the Infinix Zero 20 will be a little less expensive in Pakistan given that it costs about $300 on the international market.

This suggests that if the phone is made locally, we should anticipate paying more than Rs. 60,000 for it. If it is imported, the price may easily exceed Rs. 70,000.

There is no information available on a debut date either, however, some rumors indicate that Infinix is preparing an announcement for mid-October.

We anticipate learning formal information in the coming days because the teaser campaign has already been going on for a few days.

The launch date for Infinix is also anticipated to be revealed soon.

