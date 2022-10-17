Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan with clears FCC certification

Ininix Zero 5G 2023 will be Infinix’s first smartphone with 5G support.

5G will enable 150 MB/s internet speeds and fast download speeds.

It has a Gorilla glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body to withstand tougher situations.

Advertisement

Infinix aims to release its Zero 5G 2023 with fair price in Pakistan and 5G support. It’ll be Infinix’s first 5G phone. After the popularity of the Infinix Zero X series, the Zero 5G 2023 will compete with other 5G smartphones.

5G will enable 150 MB/s internet speeds. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has a Gorilla glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body to withstand tougher situations. Infinix’s first flagship phone will have Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

Its 8GB RAM will load large apps well. This processor helps the phone process big amounts of data faster and smoothly. The Infinix Zero 2023’s metal and polycarbonate rear makes it strong and durable.

The main camera is 48 MP (wide), 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto), and 2 MP (depth). Infinix claims the Zero 5G 2023’s camera can record 4k footage. We have a 16 MP selfie camera that records 1080p @30fps.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023’s huge Li-Po 5000 mAh battery lasts all day. 33W Fast Charging makes it affordable. The 2023 Infinix Zero could compete with Samsung and other phones.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC GPU Arm Mali-G68 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

Advertisement

Also Read Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery Infinix Zero 20 has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD and 1080...