Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan with clears FCC certification

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan with clears FCC certification

  • Ininix Zero 5G 2023 will be Infinix’s first smartphone with 5G support.
  • 5G will enable 150 MB/s internet speeds and fast download speeds.
  • It has a Gorilla glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body to withstand tougher situations.
Infinix aims to release its Zero 5G 2023 with fair price in Pakistan and 5G support. It’ll be Infinix’s first 5G phone. After the popularity of the Infinix Zero X series, the Zero 5G 2023 will compete with other 5G smartphones.

5G will enable 150 MB/s internet speeds. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has a Gorilla glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body to withstand tougher situations. Infinix’s first flagship phone will have Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

Its 8GB RAM will load large apps well. This processor helps the phone process big amounts of data faster and smoothly. The Infinix Zero 2023’s metal and polycarbonate rear makes it strong and durable.

The main camera is 48 MP (wide), 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto), and 2 MP (depth). Infinix claims the Zero 5G 2023’s camera can record 4k footage. We have a 16 MP selfie camera that records 1080p @30fps.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023’s huge Li-Po 5000 mAh battery lasts all day. 33W Fast Charging makes it affordable. The 2023 Infinix Zero could compete with Samsung and other phones.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC
GPUArm Mali-G68
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
