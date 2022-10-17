Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan with clears FCC certification

Infinix zero 20 pro price in Pakistan & 4500 mAh battery
Infinix aims to release its Zero 5G 2023 with fair price in Pakistan and 5G support. It’ll be Infinix’s first 5G phone. After the popularity of the Infinix Zero X series, the Zero 5G 2023 will compete with other 5G smartphones.
5G will enable 150 MB/s internet speeds. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has a Gorilla glass-protected LTPS display and an aluminium body to withstand tougher situations. Infinix’s first flagship phone will have Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.
Its 8GB RAM will load large apps well. This processor helps the phone process big amounts of data faster and smoothly. The Infinix Zero 2023’s metal and polycarbonate rear makes it strong and durable.
The main camera is 48 MP (wide), 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto), and 2 MP (depth). Infinix claims the Zero 5G 2023’s camera can record 4k footage. We have a 16 MP selfie camera that records 1080p @30fps.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023’s huge Li-Po 5000 mAh battery lasts all day. 33W Fast Charging makes it affordable. The 2023 Infinix Zero could compete with Samsung and other phones.
The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G68
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Touchscreen Capacitive, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
