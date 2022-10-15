Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

The phone also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The new Infinix Zero Ultra will be available soon. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset will power the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is in the middle of the pack.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Infinix Zero Ultra specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir) Weight 213 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main 200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)