Instagram added more ads, including in your profile feed

The advertising agency Meta is giving advertisers more ways to reach people on Instagram and Facebook.

The company is experimenting with new methods of promotion in Reels.

Are you also sick of seeing ads all over your Facebook and Instagram feeds? Have you seen ads in Instagram reels, on your news feed, and in the shopping section of the app? You can expect to see more ads on Instagram and Facebook now that Meta is giving advertisers more ways to reach people.

I think it won’t be long before you can see ads on these platforms even when you’re sleeping.

Initial skippable videos are typically 4 to 10 seconds long, according to the company.

Reels loop, so when an ad ends, it starts again. Meta said the post-loop video will launch on Facebook and then Instagram if successful.

The company is also experimenting with horizontal advertisements on Facebook Reels. These adverts have 2-10 scrollable pictures.

Meta is expanding the number of advertisements in Instagram’s Explore tab, which will increase sponsored posts in the feed.

This new function would be helpful for firms selling things, but frustrating for users. Imagine going home from work, opening Instagram to see Reels, and seeing ads every few minutes.

Relaxed or irritated? While this is my opinion, I believe everyone has different likes and dislikes, so many people may embrace this function.

