Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Instagram added more ads, including in your profile feed
Instagram added more ads, including in your profile feed

Instagram added more ads, including in your profile feed

Articles
Advertisement
Instagram added more ads, including in your profile feed

Instagram added more ads, including in your profile feed

Advertisement
  • The advertising agency Meta is giving advertisers more ways to reach people on Instagram and Facebook.
  • The company is experimenting with new methods of promotion in Reels.

Are you also sick of seeing ads all over your Facebook and Instagram feeds? Have you seen ads in Instagram reels, on your news feed, and in the shopping section of the app? You can expect to see more ads on Instagram and Facebook now that Meta is giving advertisers more ways to reach people.

Advertisement

I think it won’t be long before you can see ads on these platforms even when you’re sleeping.

The company is experimenting with new methods of promotion in Reels. Initial skippable videos are typically 4 to 10 seconds long, according to the company.

Reels loop, so when an ad ends, it starts again. Meta said the post-loop video will launch on Facebook and then Instagram if successful.

The company is also experimenting with horizontal advertisements on Facebook Reels. These adverts have 2-10 scrollable pictures.

Meta is expanding the number of advertisements in Instagram’s Explore tab, which will increase sponsored posts in the feed.

This new function would be helpful for firms selling things, but frustrating for users. Imagine going home from work, opening Instagram to see Reels, and seeing ads every few minutes.

Advertisement

Relaxed or irritated? While this is my opinion, I believe everyone has different likes and dislikes, so many people may embrace this function.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A11 is updated to Android 12 
Samsung Galaxy A11 is updated to Android 12 

Samsung has given the Galaxy A11 the Android 12 OS update. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & full specifications 
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & full specifications 
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & special features
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & special features
Realme c35 price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story