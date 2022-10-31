Instagram users received suspension notice for their accounts

Instagram users received an unexpected warning.

Users accounts are about to be permanently deleted.

Many users have reported seeing a decline in their followers.

Instagram users have reported receiving a fake notification claiming their accounts will be suspended by the end of the day. Here are all the most recent developments as Instagram acknowledges it is investigating the issues.

Instagram users are flooding social networking platforms after receiving an unexpected warning that their accounts are about to be permanently deleted. Around 1 p.m. today, the ominous messages began to emerge, and many fans posted pictures of the alert, which warns that operations would be suspended by 10/31. The warning continues by informing the account holder that they have 30 days to disagree with the choice by clicking on a blue alert box. Instagram has officially acknowledged that there are problems with its service, and the team is investigating the root reason. The company stated the following in a tweet: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologies for the inconvenience. #instagramdown ”

Although the reason for the warning’s distribution is currently unknown, the message implies that it has to do with persons disobeying rigorous community rules. Even worse, several users claim that Instagram pages have already been abruptly shut down.

Additionally, a lot of people have taken to Twitter to express their anger, with one user going by the handle Fran tweeting: “What is going on with @instagram suspended my account for no reason!!!! #instagramdown.” “Why you suspended my account without an explanation #instagramdown,” another user going by the handle neocrushtech, wrote.

Given that the internet outage tracker Down Detector now lists over 3,000 instances of people having trouble with their accounts, the gremlins appear to be rather widespread.

Instagram user Alice commented on the forum post for Down Detector as follows: “Additionally, my account has been disabled! and attempted to locate it on my sister’s phone, but it has vanished entirely. I’m not here! Additionally, this is my birthday, so Instagram, correct it as soon as possible!”

Not all Instagram users are affected by the glitch, but many have reported seeing a decline in their followers and the amount of individuals they follow. This is unmistakably a result of the taking offline of numerous accounts.

It might be wise to avoid clicking on any links until Meta, which now owns Instagram, confirms the bug is legitimate because it could be a sophisticated hoax intended to try and acquire personal information such user names and passwords.

