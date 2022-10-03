Instagram will soon allow multiple links in profile bios

Instagram is testing a feature that lets users add multiple links to their bios.

An Insider noticed a maker with three bio links without using Linktree.

Instagram is currently testing a feature for a small group of users that lets them add more than one link to their bios.

How will this test influence the current economy?

Here are some answers to some of those questions.

Here are some answers to some of those questions.

Instagram creators can only have one link in their bios. If a creator wanted to add more than one link, they would need to use Linktree, which places all links under a single heading and can be accessed with a single click.

Another creator’s account shows that things are evolving. Easily stack several links. Sarah Page, a popular hairstylist with 122,000 Instagram followers, recently added 3 links to her bio, Business Insider claims. This includes two Shopify-only URLs.

The hairstylist told Insider that only the app made it possible. About a month ago, they gave her the option, and she added it.

Take a look:

Page argues that influencers need this choice. When you can’t add multiple links at once, it’s irritating.

Multiple connections will assist many Instagram users.

Instagram confirmed that it was rolling out a test, but they didn’t say who got access or when.

Alessandro Paluzzi announced the results in October 2021. Using reverse engineering, he cracked the app’s code.

In May 2022, Meta indicated it didn’t have an external testing tool yet, but it was coming. We don’t know if this exam is for all creators or just a handful.

The test is a primary link that says, “and others.” When you click it, a pop-up appears with numerous links.

This functionality is in addition to the “shop here,” “reserve,” and “see shop” buttons.

This will place the app in competition with Linktree and Koji, which both route followers to other creator profiles. Now that Instagram lets you do it from its app, it’s even better.

According to May’s research, Linktree helped 16% of influencers have more than one link in their bios.

The latter offers price tiers above the free classic alternatives. With this feature, they may lose.

