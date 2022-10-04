Introducing Xiaomi’s First Phone With 200MP Camera

Xiaomi’s new 12T and 12T Pro phones are now available for purchase.

The 12T has a 200MP camera, which is a first phone for Xiaomi.

Both phones feature up to 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

After being advertised for several weeks, Xiaomi’s newest flagship phones are now available for purchase. The new 12T and 12T Pro are flagships from the Chinese brand’s 12 series, as indicated by their names. With its astounding 200MP camera, which is a first for Xiaomi and second in the sector, the 12T Pro steals the show.

With the exception of the CPU and camera specifications, the two phones are essentially identical.

The designs of the two phones are the same. Both sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080p (1220 x 2712 pixel) resolution. The panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1 billion colours. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and the fingerprint sensor is located beneath the display.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC, which offers top-notch performance, is found in the standard Xiaomi 12T. The top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm powers the 12T Pro in the meanwhile. Both phones feature up to 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM, but none includes a microSD card port.

You receive the Android 12 OS and MIUI 13 software.

The battery’s characteristics, which include a 5,000 mAh cell with 120W super fast charging, are also the same. With this technology, the battery may be fully charged in just over 20 minutes. In order to charge your accessories, it also enables wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The price has not yet been disclosed.

