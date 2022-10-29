iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The iPhone 11 is currently...
Apple’s iPhone 11 was leaked, revealing its unique design. As seen above, the Apple iPhone 11’s rear has a horizontal dual-camera configuration with a spotlight in the center, which will improve its photography. The device’s camera arrangement and second 5.65-inch display were also disclosed. Apple 11 has OLED displays, but Samsung supplied them till now. The iPhone 11’s Hexa core CPU makes jobs easy. The sleek and elegant Apple iPhone 11’s display will be protected by Scratch Resistant Glass. Device displays are now scratch-resistant and coin-proof. 64 GB of built-in storage is plenty for Apple iPhone 11 users to store all their data and applications, including IOS eleven, the brand’s homegrown software that is lightest in all aspects and can do jobs more smoothly. Apple chose A11 Bionic for its next flagship. The iPhone 11’s front side has one strong and responsive camera that can also take movies.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|Display
|Technology
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
Price
|Price in Rs: 144,899 Price in USD: $1080
