Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features

Advertisement
  • Apple’s iPhone 11 was leaked, revealing its unique design.
  • As seen above, the Apple iPhone 11’s rear has a horizontal dual-camera configuration with a spotlight in the center, which will improve its photography.
  • The device’s camera arrangement and second 5.65-inch display were also disclosed.
Advertisement

Apple’s iPhone 11 was leaked, revealing its unique design. As seen above, the Apple iPhone 11’s rear has a horizontal dual-camera configuration with a spotlight in the center, which will improve its photography. The device’s camera arrangement and second 5.65-inch display were also disclosed. Apple 11 has OLED displays, but Samsung supplied them till now. The iPhone 11’s Hexa core CPU makes jobs easy. The sleek and elegant Apple iPhone 11’s display will be protected by Scratch Resistant Glass. Device displays are now scratch-resistant and coin-proof. 64 GB of built-in storage is plenty for Apple iPhone 11 users to store all their data and applications, including IOS eleven, the brand’s homegrown software that is lightest in all aspects and can do jobs more smoothly. Apple chose A11 Bionic for its next flagship. The iPhone 11’s front side has one strong and responsive camera that can also take movies.

Apple iPhone 11 detailed specifications

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologyLiquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
Talktimeup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

Price

Price in Rs: 144,899    Price in USD: $1080

Also Read

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The iPhone 11 is currently...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Nokia G60 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia G60 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan and Specs
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan and Specs
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story