iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan and Features

Apple’s iPhone 11 was leaked, revealing its unique design. As seen above, the Apple iPhone 11’s rear has a horizontal dual-camera configuration with a spotlight in the center, which will improve its photography. The device’s camera arrangement and second 5.65-inch display were also disclosed. Apple 11 has OLED displays, but Samsung supplied them till now. The iPhone 11’s Hexa core CPU makes jobs easy. The sleek and elegant Apple iPhone 11’s display will be protected by Scratch Resistant Glass. Device displays are now scratch-resistant and coin-proof. 64 GB of built-in storage is plenty for Apple iPhone 11 users to store all their data and applications, including IOS eleven, the brand’s homegrown software that is lightest in all aspects and can do jobs more smoothly. Apple chose A11 Bionic for its next flagship. The iPhone 11’s front side has one strong and responsive camera that can also take movies.

Apple iPhone 11 detailed specifications

Build OS IOS 13 Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) Display Technology Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer , Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes , Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh Talktime up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

Price Price in Rs: 144,899 Price in USD: $1080

