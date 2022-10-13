Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iPhone 13 Price and features

iPhone 13 Price and features

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone 13 Price and features

iPhone 13 Price and features

Advertisement
  • iPhone 13 Price and specifications.

Apple’s flagship phone, the much anticipated iPhone 13, was made public. Iphone 13 price in USD is $ 1650/.

The iPhone 13 is equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was created using a 5 nm design.

Advertisement

The device becomes incredibly speedy as a result. The user will consequently get consistent lag-free performance, possibly the best possible.

The iPhone 13 includes 4 GB of RAM and three storage options. Three storage capacities are available: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. One limitation is that none of these possibilities can be increased.

The iPhone 13 will come with iOS 15 already set up. A ceramic covering protects the new phone’s 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display from scuffs.

iPhone 13 in Pakistan

iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 360,599.

iPhone 13 Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
Standbyup to 19 hrs
Musicplayup to 75 hrs
– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Also Read

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark Go price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark Go price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story