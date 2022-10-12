Advertisement
iPhone 14 Pro Max Price and Specifications

Iphone 14 Pro Max Price and Specifications

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max Price and features.

Apple will release the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is developing a new smartphone. iPhone 14 Pro Max price in USD is expected to be $ 2265/.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max is incredibly quick thanks to its potent A16 Bionic chipset and 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor.

The speed of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max is increased by its 6GB of RAM. Your data can be stored in the phone’s internal memory, which is either 256 or 512 gigabytes.

This phone operates thanks to the Apple GPU graphics processor.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The phone’s 4500 mAh battery powers it.

iPhone 14 Pro Max in Pakistan

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be  Rs. 495,000.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraUltra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
