iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available soon, the iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple has a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor and a potent A16 Bionic chipset, making it incredibly quick.
The speed of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max is increased by its 6GB of RAM. Your files can be kept in the phone’s internal memory, which has a storage capacity of 256 or 512 gigabytes.
This phone is powered by an Apple GPU graphics processor.
The phone’s 6.7-inch full HD screen has a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that powers it.
iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
|– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
