iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and features.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available soon, the iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple has a 3.1 GHz Hexa Core processor and a potent A16 Bionic chipset, making it incredibly quick.

The speed of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max is increased by its 6GB of RAM. Your files can be kept in the phone’s internal memory, which has a storage capacity of 256 or 512 gigabytes.

This phone is powered by an Apple GPU graphics processor.

The phone’s 6.7-inch full HD screen has a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that powers it.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 495,000.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications:

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard ) Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

