iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan and Features
iPhone 7 Plus Price in Pakistan and specifications. iPhone 7 Plus is...
The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is a top-tier smartphone in Pakistan. Both the rear and front cameras on the phone are 12 megapixels in resolution.
It has iOS 11 pre-installed and is compatible with iOS 11.2.5 upgrades. There is also a hexa-core processor present. This phone has 64GB or 256GB of internal memory and 3GB of RAM.
The phone’s 5.5-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.
The phone is powered by a 2691 mAh battery.
iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 36,999 – 46,999/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 11
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, autofocus, quad-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|(28mm, f/1.8, OIS & 56mm, f/2.8), phase detection, 2x optical zoom, 1/3″ sensor size @ 28mm, 1/3.6″ sensor size @ 56mm, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front mounted)
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable)
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 60 hrs
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Wireless charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.