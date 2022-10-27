iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
iPhone 7 Price in Pakistan and features. iPhone 7 is currently available...
iPhone 8 is currently available in the market, the Apple iPhone 8’s front screen has a fingerprint scanner below it, while the front camera is situated above it.
The Apple iPhone 8 has a hexacore processor inside the Apple A11 chipset, and iOS 11 is installed on the device. A 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD screen with an oleophobic coating and Sapphire crystal glass is also installed.
The iPhone 8 includes 2GB of RAM, which improves multitasking reliability, and 256GB of internal, expandable memory is put inside Apple’s chassis for the storage of huge programs and data.
iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 25,999 – 30,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|148 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Space Gray, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|(3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 Inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
|Features
|f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
|– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.