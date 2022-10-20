Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan & specs

iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone XS Max

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone XS Max has a bigger screen than the other iPhone X models.
  • The phone has a 6.5 inches screen.
  • It will use a new A12 chip to outperform its competitors.
Advertisement

The Apple iPhone XS Max is available on the market. The Apple iPhone XS Max has an OLED display, which means that the screen will look the same as on the other iPhones, but the size of the panel is bigger than on any other iPhone XS.

This time, it looks like they’ve changed their plan. Instead of only offering two options, they’re bringing something new that they’ve never done before.

Apple’s iPhone XS Max will use a new A12 chipset and outperform its competitors.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inches screen. There are three different...

The iPhone XS Max is 6.5 inches and can show a full HD resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels.

Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan is Rs.167,499/-

Apple iPhone XS Max specs

BuildOSIOS 12
Dimensions157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight208 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTELTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP,( f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), quad-LED (dual tone) flash
FeaturesPhase detection, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + stainless steel frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
BatteryCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia C12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia C12 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story