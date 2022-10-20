iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan & specs

The Apple iPhone XS Max has a bigger screen than the other iPhone X models.

The phone has a 6.5 inches screen.

It will use a new A12 chip to outperform its competitors.

The Apple iPhone XS Max is available on the market. The Apple iPhone XS Max has an OLED display, which means that the screen will look the same as on the other iPhones, but the size of the panel is bigger than on any other iPhone XS.

This time, it looks like they’ve changed their plan. Instead of only offering two options, they’re bringing something new that they’ve never done before.

Apple’s iPhone XS Max will use a new A12 chipset and outperform its competitors.

The iPhone XS Max is 6.5 inches and can show a full HD resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels.

Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone XS Max price in Pakistan is Rs.167,499/-

Apple iPhone XS Max specs

Build OS IOS 12 Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 208 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colours Space Gray, Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTELTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100), 71(600) Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing Memory Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP,( f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features Phase detection, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3 /WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + stainless steel frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service , Audio/video/photo editor, Document editor, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified) Battery Capacity Li-ion Non removable – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging