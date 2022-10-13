Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Islamabad IT Park given NOC by IT Ministry

Islamabad IT Park given NOC by IT Ministry

Articles
Advertisement
Islamabad IT Park given NOC by IT Ministry

Islamabad IT Park given NOC by IT Ministry

Advertisement
  • The ministry claims that the evacuation work is nearly finished.
  • The Ministry of IT and Telecom claims that around 120 heaps have been cast in the ground.
  • The entire pile’s work will be finished by December 31, 2022.
Advertisement

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Telecommunication has received a report from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication on the development of the Islamabad Information Technology Park.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has authorised the electricity design for the IT Park, and the Pak Environmental Protection Agency and CDA have granted their no objection certificates (NoC), according to the Ministry of IT and Telecom (IESCO). The transmission line for IT Park has begun construction thanks to IESCO.

A Korean contractor company has reportedly been activated, and the IT park’s site offices are completely operational, according to MoITT. The RCC drain channel has been repaired, and the boundary wall has been upgraded. A 50 kVA Genset has been erected, and IESCO will soon finish setting up a temporary connection. The ministry claims that the evacuation work is nearly finished.

The Ministry’s response states that around 120 heaps have been cast in the ground and that the entire pile’s work will be finished by December 31, 2022. The main building’s raft foundation work will be finished by the end of February 2023. By the end of June 2023, basement 1 will have been finished and basement 2 will have begun.

The members of the standing committee have requested permission from the MoITT to visit the site of the Islamabad Information Technology Park and assess the status of the construction.

Also Read

New IT Park in Islamabad to generate about 15,000 jobs
New IT Park in Islamabad to generate about 15,000 jobs

Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) Park is anticipated to create 15,000 new positions...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Poco F3 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi Poco F3 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme C12 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C12 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A52 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story