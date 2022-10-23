The ZTE Axon 40 SE smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device also has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, controlled by a Unisoc T618 chipset.

ZTE launched its mid-range Axon 40 SE smartphone. The Mexican branch of the corporation is now open for business. In addition to its excellent camera, display, and processor, the phone itself has some remarkable features. Let’s take a quick look at the ZTE Axon 40 SE’s most salient features.

To begin, the phone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has three camera lenses on the back.

There is a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor at the back of the device. The phone’s 8MP selfie camera is accessible through a circular cutout in the display’s top half.

The device also has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, controlled by a Unisoc T618 chipset. An additional microSD card can be used to increase storage capacity. In addition, Android 12 is preinstalled on the device.

Battery life is the second most important feature to consider. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery and can be charged at 22.5W. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner, and there’s a 3.5mm port for headphones.

The Axon 40 SE may be purchased in either black or blue for $298. The item has been released worldwide without any sort of spoken announcement.

