K-Electric denies letting anyone use its infrastructure for profit

TV and internet cables are not permitted to use KE infrastructure.

There are no fees associated with using KE poles.

KE has been assured in talks with network operators that extra cables will be cut.

Advertisement

The K-Electric (KE) representative has refuted claims that the company was paying TV and internet cable companies for the installation of any wires on its network. TV and internet cables are not permitted to use KE infrastructure, and there are no fees associated with using KE poles, according to KE.

According to KE, it regularly disconnects intrusions on its network by TV and internet cable companies to safeguard the integrity of its network in order to supply safe and dependable electricity to its customers.

“KE’s overhead and subterranean transmission and distribution network across Karachi is installed after securing the necessary Right of Way (ROW) permits from the relevant civic agencies,” the official said. These authorizations are only given for the purpose of using the infrastructure to transfer and provide electricity to our 3.4 million consumer base, which is expanding. Professionals with training carry out the task under rigorous safety guidelines. In the interest of maintaining public safety, KE continues to take action against illegal encroachment on our network, which presents a significant risk to the general public. We will appreciate the PTA’s notice and assure them of our complete cooperation.

Internet and TV cable operators also use any available poles, including those run by KE, Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd. (PTCL), and city-owned streetlights, in the absence of ROW clearances and dedicated infrastructure. Additionally, the municipal administration has frequently instructed the network providers to move their network underground or bundle the cables safely in accordance with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s guidelines (PTA).

According to KE, it has been emphasizing the risks brought about by improperly installing TV and internet cables on its infrastructure. This disregards KE’s safety protocols and can result in incidents that cause harm or death due to current leakage.

These wires encroach on the infrastructure of the utility and obstruct efforts at corrective and preventative maintenance.

Advertisement

Additionally, KE has been assured in talks with network operators that extra cables will be cut, the current infrastructure will be moved underground if possible, and the remaining portions of the network will be properly bunched. On-the-ground development is still sluggish despite repeated assurances.

Also Read