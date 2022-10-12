Mark Zuckerberg reveals Meta Quest Pro VR headset

Renders of Oppo Find X6 have leaked online
Mark Zuckerberg showed off a new VR headset called the Quest Pro at an online event for developers.
With a price tag of $1,499 (£1,370), the Quest Pro is almost four times more expensive than Meta’s current headset, the Quest 2, which starts at $399.
The new VR headset has thinner lenses, a battery that curves around the back of the head strap, and controllers that can track themselves.
Users can also see their real surroundings around the edges of the screen when they wear the headset.
Unlike its predecessor, Quest Pro can show mixed reality, which means that digital content can be seen on top of the real world. Mark Zuckerberg called mixed reality “the next big thing for VR.”
In the same way, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the Windows 365 office platform will be available on it.
Meta is spending its future on creating a metaverse, a virtual world where people can live as avatars and explore fantastical virtual environments.
Horizons, Meta’s VR universe, got mixed reviews. Some accounts say avatars commit violence and sexual assault. Many other IT companies are also constructing metaverses.
Any way you look at it, the new headset is very expensive. It looks like only high-end users will be able to use it. Let’s see if the company comes up with another headset that won’t break the bank.
