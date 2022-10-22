Microsoft is secretly building a mobile Xbox store

Microsoft relies on Activision Blizzard for mobile gaming.

Titles will include Call of Duty: Mobile and Candy Crush Saga.

King, maker of the popular mobile game Candy Crush,

In an effort to directly sell games on mobile devices like Apple and Google, Microsoft is launching an Xbox mobile shop. Earlier this year, the software giant hinted to a “next-generation” shop it would “build for games,” and now, in secret filings with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, it has revealed those intentions in full (CMA).

Sony’s concerns that Call of Duty could become an Xbox exclusive have become the focus of most discussions concerning the acquisition. Sony’s major argument is that it’s unfair for Xbox to have an exclusivity on Call of Duty.

Sony's resistance to the merger centres primarily on Call of Duty, although there is much more to Activision Blizzard than that one franchise.

In order to compete with Apple’s App Store and Google Play, Microsoft needs to offer popular games like Candy Crush Saga and Call of Duty: Mobile.

