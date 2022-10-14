Microsoft revealed new Outlook capability to integrate email & messaging apps

Microsoft has announced a new Outlook feature that will merge the features of email and messaging apps.

Reactions will let Windows users “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear”.

Microsoft has announced a new Outlook feature that will merge the features of email and messaging apps. “Outlook for Windows: Reactions” will let Windows users “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear” in response to emails, according to a post on the company’s roadmap.

The email client hopes that this will let you “apply your feelings and see how others feel about them in emails in Outlook without sending or receiving incremental emails,” since we’ve all accidentally sent “reply to all” messages.

The post says that these new tapbacks might come as soon as this month. Microsoft has not yet rolled out and launched this update to Outlook because it is still in the development and testing stages.

Microsoft has used reactions in its other communication services before. Teams users can already choose from a wide range of emojis when they don’t need to say much.

Other notes on the site about upcoming Microsoft features have the same descriptions for web browsers, Macs, iOS, and Android, all with the same target launch date of October 2022.

In other news, the company is adding more than 800 emojis to its reactions for Teams chat users on all devices.

Even though there are a lot of instant messaging-style communication platforms, Microsoft is still committed to email, which is still a good way to send sensitive information and communicate with other people.

On the Beta channel, the company is experimenting with cloud settings for email signatures, which are currently only available on Windows devices. This long-awaited feature will keep signature settings for more than one instance, which is good news for people who use more than one computer.