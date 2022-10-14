Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Microsoft revealed new Outlook capability to integrate email & messaging apps
Microsoft revealed new Outlook capability to integrate email & messaging apps

Microsoft revealed new Outlook capability to integrate email & messaging apps

Articles
Advertisement
Microsoft revealed new Outlook capability to integrate email & messaging apps

Microsoft revealed new Outlook capability to integrate email & messaging apps

Advertisement
  • Microsoft has announced a new Outlook feature that will merge the features of email and messaging apps.
  • Reactions will let Windows users “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear”.
  • Microsoft is adding more than 800 emojis to its reactions for Teams chat users on all devices.
Advertisement

Microsoft has announced a new Outlook feature that will merge the features of email and messaging apps. “Outlook for Windows: Reactions” will let Windows users “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear” in response to emails, according to a post on the company’s roadmap.

The email client hopes that this will let you “apply your feelings and see how others feel about them in emails in Outlook without sending or receiving incremental emails,” since we’ve all accidentally sent “reply to all” messages.

The post says that these new tapbacks might come as soon as this month. Microsoft has not yet rolled out and launched this update to Outlook because it is still in the development and testing stages.

Microsoft has used reactions in its other communication services before. Teams users can already choose from a wide range of emojis when they don’t need to say much.

Other notes on the site about upcoming Microsoft features have the same descriptions for web browsers, Macs, iOS, and Android, all with the same target launch date of October 2022.

In other news, the company is adding more than 800 emojis to its reactions for Teams chat users on all devices.

Advertisement

Even though there are a lot of instant messaging-style communication platforms, Microsoft is still committed to email, which is still a good way to send sensitive information and communicate with other people.

On the Beta channel, the company is experimenting with cloud settings for email signatures, which are currently only available on Windows devices. This long-awaited feature will keep signature settings for more than one instance, which is good news for people who use more than one computer.

Also Read

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story