MIJIA Kitchen Tool Set from Xiaomi retails for 179 Yuan, or about $25

The MIJIA Kitchen Tool Set is made by Xiaomi, a tech company based in China. It was announced in China. The newest set of MIJIA kitchen tools includes a smart timer, a corkscrew that opens by itself, and an electronic scale.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Kitchen Tool Set can help users in the kitchen in a number of ways. The MIJIA Smart Timer can count down two times at the same time and can also be used as a wireless switch.

The automatic corkscrew in the kitchen set can open a bottle of wine in 10 seconds, and the electronic scale has a margin of error of only 0.1g, so it is very accurate. There are three levels of sound on the MIJIA Smart Timer.

It can be put on a wall using either the magnet on the back or a wall sticker. The timer can be set by turning the dial, and the most time it can count down is just under 10 hours.

The MIJIA Electronic Kitchen Scale can measure up to 3,000g, and you can switch between different units of measure like pounds, grammes, millilitres, etc. The device can work for up to 300 days when it is not being used.

The MIJIA Electric Wine Bottle Opener has two buttons that can be used to open and uncork a wine bottle. It can be used up to 170 times on a single charge and has a hidden foil cutter.

Lastly, you can use the MIJIA app to control the MIJIA Smart Timer and add it to the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem. You can use the Smart Timer to start and stop a smart microwave oven, kettle, light, or other smart home device. As usual, Xiao AI voice commands can also be used to control the smart device.

The MIJIA Kitchen Tool Set will cost 179 yuan, which is about $25, when it goes on sale in China on October 12. Xiaomi says that it will start sending out the kitchen set on October 19. After the crowdfunding, the price will go back to 199 yuan, which is about $28.

