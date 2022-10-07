Mobile phone industry is about to be flooded by Web3

HarmonyOS is rumoured to be one of three Huawei divisions exploring Web3.

Samsung, a big tech company, and HTC worked on it before Huawei.

Insiders and outsiders are slowly opening the Web3 smartphone field.

Web3 is about to explode in popularity among smartphone users, as reported by the most recent reports. The news has not yet been made public, though. It was said by someone close to Huawei to the Chinese news outlet Huxiu.

HarmonyOS is rumoured to be one of at least three divisions within Huawei devoted to researching and experimenting with Web3. Huawei, one of the biggest phone makers, is looking into Web3. Samsung, a big tech company, and HTC worked on it before Huawei.

They combined Web3 with their own smartphone hardware and did it well. A tech startup that was on the rise also grew at a similar rate at one point.

This is an important example to highlight since it shows that not just well-known smartphone makers are interested in investigating Web3’s potential on smartphones. In June of this year, two big names in blockchain, Solana and Polygon, began to look into Web3 smartphones.

A person who works in the industry said, “At present, most Web3 products are displayed on computers’ web pages. If Web3 companies want to search for new growth points, smartphones have become an inevitable field for them.”

Web3 are internet companies. Unlike traditional internet companies, they have a distinct advantage. They have the power to constantly try to be decentralised, and eventually retake control of data and finance from corporations including the Federal Reserve, Apple, and Tencent and restore them to the people.

Millions of people use Web3 companies in crypto, DeFi, and NFT. STEPN, Metamask, and Binance each have 3 million users. Web3 companies have fewer users than traditional internet companies. Web3 products expand as fast as other internet firms. A popular product can have millions of users within months.

Apple, a $3 trillion smartphone producer, competes in hardware, OS, and apps. So, they should study Web3 with over 1 million decentralised apps in advance.

Web3’s ecosystem also offers smartphone manufactures additional opportunities. Insiders and outsiders are slowly opening the Web3 smartphone field. Watch what happens.

