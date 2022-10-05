Moto E32 to launch in India on Oct 7.

Moto E32 will be released in India on October 7th.

It will replace the Moto E31, which was released earlier this year.

The smartphone will have a 6.5-inch punch-hole LCD screen with an HD+ resolution.

The Moto E32 will go on sale in India at a certain time. On October 7th, it is scheduled to make its national debut.

The Lenovo-owned company has set up a microsite on its main website ahead of the launch next week.

The listing displays the forthcoming offering’s essential details. It will be released as the Moto E31’s replacement.

It is also verified to be offered via the online store Flipkart.

Moto E32 made its debut in international markets earlier this year, but the Indian version will have different features.

Moto E32 will include a 6.5-inch center-aligned punch-hole LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the website.

The smartphone sports a pill-shaped camera module on the back panel and an IP52-rated water-repellent construction.

There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the smartphone.

A dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens has been promised for the Moto E32. It will have an 8MP selfie camera up front.

It has been verified that the Moto E32’s internal processor is a MediaTek Helio G37.

It will have 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card and 4GB of RAM.

A battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh will power the smartphone. The Android 12 OS will be used right out of the box.

Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black will be the available color options for the Moto E32. The cost and availability of the smartphone will be revealed on Friday.

