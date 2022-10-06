Motorola Devon 5G’s Newly-Leaked Design and Key Features

A source in the business world told 91Mobiles about the new leak about Motorola Devon 5G.

The phone will be run by a MediaTek 5G chipset that we don’t know much about.

No hints about the release date have been made by Motorola as of yet.

An article published at the end of June confirmed Motorola’s Devon product. Late in July, the Moto G32 name was given to the phone’s 4G version.

More information on the 5G variant has surfaced in recent months. Let’s see what this upcoming smartphone’s latest leak has to say about it.

The leak shows not only what the phone's main features are, but also how it looks.

From the picture, you can see that the device looks just like the Moto G32. So, it might come out as the Moto G32 5G.

Upon release, the device would reportedly feature a 64MP primary sensor, 2MP macro snapper, and 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

It will have a punch-hole display in the middle. The screen could be 6.5 inches in size and have a resolution of FHD+.

In the end, you will be able to choose between 4GB and 6GB of RAM.

Anyway, based on all the leaks, the smartphone might come out sooner rather than later.

