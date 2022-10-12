Motorola Moto Edge price in Pakistan & display 1080 x 2340 pixels in high HD

Motorola Edge S price in Pakistan & features
Motorola Edge S has a 6.7-inch screen. Has a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon...
Motorola released Moto Edge with reasonable price in Pakistan. Expect a smartphone with everything you want. High-end phone specifications. Motorola Moto Edge has a strong Snapdragon 765 chipset. This midrange chipset is fast.
Moto Edge has a 6-gigabyte chipset. The phone’s internal storage may hold a lot of data for later use. Motorola Moto Edge’s storage is 128GB. As usual, the phone’s back has four cameras.
The Moto Edge by Motorola contains a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a TOF 3D depth sensor. 25-megapixel front-facing camera.
Motorola Edge has 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, multitouch. It will display 1080 x 2340 pixels in high HD. The Moto Edge. You can also boost the phone’s storage.
The upcoming Motorola Moto Edge has a fingerprint reader on the back to encrypt your data, so only you can access it. Moto Edge sports a non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery. So you’ll get Samsung-level power and outcomes. It’s fast-chargeable.
The Motorola Moto Edge price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 71.1 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Solar Black, Midnight Magenta
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G 1,2,3,5,7,25,28,38,41,66,71,78 Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|25 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, LTEPP, SUPL
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1000/150 Mbps, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
