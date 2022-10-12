Motorola Moto G72 was released in Europe with 108MP camera, and more

The Moto G72 has a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC and has uMCP storage and LPDDR4x RAM.

The phone will only get one Android update, but it will get security updates for three years.

Advertisement

On October 3, Motorola unveiled the Moto G72 in India, and the device is just now finding its way to Europe. The phone has a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC.

It also has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well as a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Let’s take a closer look at what the device can do and how much it costs.

The Moto G72 has a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 10 bits of colour depth, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also works with HDR10, the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and touch sampling rates of up to 576Hz.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and has uMCP storage and LPDDR4x RAM. On the software side, it runs Android 12 with the company’s My UX skin on top. The Moto G72 will only get one Android update, but it will get security updates for three years.

25) As for the cameras, the back of the phone has a triple camera system with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

It has a rating of IP52 and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with a 33W cable. It also has two stereo speakers that work with Dolby Atmos and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C are all ways to connect to the device.

Advertisement

Motorola G72 will only be sold in a few European countries, and it will cost at least €260. But the prices will be different in each country. The phone comes in three different colours: Meteorite Grey, Mineral White, and Polar Blue.

Also Read Moto G72 appears on Geekbench; to launch next month A listing on an e-commerce website earlier today revealed the Moto G72...