Motorola Moto Z4 price in Pakistan with full HD+ display

Motorola released Moto  Z4 with fair price in Pakistan.  The Moto Z4 from Motorola is set to compete strongly with other top-tier brands like Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, and others. The Moto Z4 from Motorola is the company’s flagship smartphone, thus it naturally features top-tier hardware.

The Snapdragon 675, the newest and most advanced processor, will be included. This chipset is often used in flagship devices and works well with them. The Adreno 612 GPU built into the Moto Z4’s processor allows for smoother gaming and overall better performance.

The OLED panel will provide a full HD+ picture. Screen real estate on the Moto Z4 by Motorola will measure in at 6.4 inches. A huge screen to play video games and watch movies on. Some peculiar details regarding the next Motorola Z4 have been revealed in a newly leaked photograph.

It verifies a single camera configuration on the back, which is hard to believe in a world where even budget phones have several cameras on the back. Despite having only one main camera, the Motorola Moto Z4 will have a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

That the Motorola Moto Z4 will not include a fingerprint scanner on the back is another detail revealed by the source. This may be a sign that the next gadget will have a fingerprint reader built right into the display.

There has been talk that the Moto Z4 will include 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. This phone has a waterdrop notch and ultrathin bezels. In order to keep its reputation in the market, the corporation has apparently chosen to release some high-end devices.

Motorola Moto Z4 price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 85,999/-

Motorola Moto Z4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions158 x 75 x 7.4 mm
Weight165 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFlash Grey, Frost White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMain48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front25 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, magnetic connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3600 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

