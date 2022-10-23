Motorola Moto Z4 price in Pakistan with full HD+ display

On October 17, Motorola Motoe22s will go on sale
Motorola released Moto Z4 with fair price in Pakistan. The Moto Z4 from Motorola is set to compete strongly with other top-tier brands like Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, and others. The Moto Z4 from Motorola is the company’s flagship smartphone, thus it naturally features top-tier hardware.
The Snapdragon 675, the newest and most advanced processor, will be included. This chipset is often used in flagship devices and works well with them. The Adreno 612 GPU built into the Moto Z4’s processor allows for smoother gaming and overall better performance.
The OLED panel will provide a full HD+ picture. Screen real estate on the Moto Z4 by Motorola will measure in at 6.4 inches. A huge screen to play video games and watch movies on. Some peculiar details regarding the next Motorola Z4 have been revealed in a newly leaked photograph.
It verifies a single camera configuration on the back, which is hard to believe in a world where even budget phones have several cameras on the back. Despite having only one main camera, the Motorola Moto Z4 will have a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.
That the Motorola Moto Z4 will not include a fingerprint scanner on the back is another detail revealed by the source. This may be a sign that the next gadget will have a fingerprint reader built right into the display.
There has been talk that the Moto Z4 will include 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. This phone has a waterdrop notch and ultrathin bezels. In order to keep its reputation in the market, the corporation has apparently chosen to release some high-end devices.
The Motorola Moto Z4 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 85,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|158 x 75 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Flash Grey, Frost White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|25 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, magnetic connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3600 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
