Musk claims Tesla Cybertruck can also become a boat.

Tesla Cybertruck will be able to cross water if necessary, according to the company’s CEO.

The electric vehicle is made of stainless steel, and it has a stylish, geometrical shape.

Production was scheduled to begin in 2022, however, the launch date has been moved to 2023.

Elon Musk, the wealthy CEO of Tesla, stated that if necessary, the Tesla Cybertruck will be strong and safe enough to function “briefly as a boat.”

The CEO of the company claimed on Twitter that the futuristic truck, which resembles something out of a science fiction film, will be waterproof and able to “cross rivers, lakes, and seas that are not too turbulent.”

Musk cited the need for the vehicle to cross the channel between the SpaceX facility Starbase and South Padre Island as the reason the Cybertruck was constructed in that manner.

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Tesla enthusiasts became intrigued right away.

When are you looking at first deliveries to customers? — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) September 29, 2022

Even the truck was imagined by a user.

In 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled. Tesla’s production was scheduled to begin in late 2022, however, the launch date has been moved to the beginning of 2023.

The electric vehicle is made of stainless steel, which is also used in rockets, and it has a stylish, geometrical shape.

According to the Tesla website, the truck outperforms sports cars in terms of performance.

Musk had stated in a tweet earlier this year that the initial manufacturing would be a four-motor model with separate, ultra-fast reaction torque control of each wheel.

