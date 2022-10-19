Netflix password-sharing crackdown will begin in 2023

Netflix announced account sharing will end in 2023.

Users would be allowed to set up secondary accounts under the new policy.

This news came right after Netflix’s earnings report showed that the company gained 2.4 million more subscribers.

Advertisement

Netflix has been trying to stop people from sharing passwords and accounts for a while now. It’s important to note that because most users were able to share the same account, Netflix had to take a big hit because of this.

Because of this, there were a huge number of subscribers who were never seen. Because of this, Netflix has said that account sharing will end in 2023. By the beginning of 2023, Netflix users will start to see changes to how they can share passwords.

Users would be allowed to set up secondary accounts under the new policy, which the corporation could then utilise to earn money off of account sharing. This news came right after Netflix’s earnings report came out today.

The report showed that the company gained 2.4 million more subscribers this quarter because it started showing ads. The company also said that there are now 104,000 more paid subscribers in the US and 73,000 more in Canada.

This is good because Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years at the start of this year. Because of this, Netflix decided to stop letting people share their accounts. Users won’t be happy about this news, but one thing is certain: people are so used to Netflix now that they would have to choose one of the company’s payment plans.

Because of this, Netflix stands a good possibility of gaining new customers by the beginning of 2023; nevertheless, the company should not lose sight of the fact that its competitors may use this opportunity to do the same.

Advertisement

Also Read Netflix is losing the battle for viewership in the streaming British viewers are choosing other OTT services like Paramount+, Prime Video, and...