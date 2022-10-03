Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & features.

Nokia launches PureBook Fold & PureBook Pro laptops
Nokia 105 4G comes in Black, Blue, and Pink.
Nokia supporters love the phone’s specifications, screen size, camera arrangement, battery life, and performance.
Nokia 105 4G’s 1.77″ display offers 120 x 160 pixels. A powerful Chipset and GPU power the Nokia 105 4G.
The Nokia 105 4G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 4,499.
|Build
|OS
|Series 30+
|Dimensions
|121 x 50 x 14.5 mm
|Weight
|80 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|Chipset
|Unisoc T107
|Display
|Technology
|QQVGA Display
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM radio (wired + wireless dual mode)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Audio
|MP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Readout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh
|Standby
|up to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G)
|Talktime
|up to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)
Price
|Price in Rs: 4,499 Price in USD: $34
