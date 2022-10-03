Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Nokia 105 4G comes in Black, Blue, and Pink.

Nokia supporters love the phone’s specifications, screen size, camera arrangement, battery life, and performance.

Nokia 105 4G’s 1.77″ display offers 120 x 160 pixels. A powerful Chipset and GPU power the Nokia 105 4G.

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan

The Nokia 105 4G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 4,499.

Advertisement

Nokia 105 4G Specifications

BuildOSSeries 30+
Dimensions121 x 50 x 14.5 mm
Weight80 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorChipsetUnisoc T107
DisplayTechnologyQQVGA Display
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM radio (wired + wireless dual mode)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesAudioMP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraReadout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh
Standbyup to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G)
Talktimeup to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)

Price

Price in Rs: 4,499    Price in USD: $34

 

Also Read

Nokia launches PureBook Fold & PureBook Pro laptops
Nokia launches PureBook Fold & PureBook Pro laptops

Nokia announced three laptops at this year’s IFA event. The PureBook Fold...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple starts production of iPhone 15 prototypes in china
Apple starts production of iPhone 15 prototypes in china
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story