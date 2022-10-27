Advertisement
Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Nokia 105 4G

  • The Nokia 105 can use two SIM cards at the same time.
  • It has 128 MB of RAM and 45 MB of memory on the inside.
  • The phone also has a 1.8-inches screen.
The Nokia 105 4G phone is available on the market. It has a lot of great features. The Nokia 105 can use two SIM cards at the same time.

The TFT display on the Nokia 105 4G is 1.8 inches and can be used to see anything.

The Nokia 105 is a great phone for listening to music because it has loudspeakers.

It has 128 MB of RAM and 45 MB of memory on the inside.

Nokia 105 price 4G in Pakistan

The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 4G specs

BUILDDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT, 65K colours
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CAMERAMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FEATURESAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlastic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min
