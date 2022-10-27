Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & specs

The Nokia 105 can use two SIM cards at the same time.

It has 128 MB of RAM and 45 MB of memory on the inside.

The phone also has a 1.8-inches screen.

Advertisement

The Nokia 105 4G phone is available on the market. It has a lot of great features. The Nokia 105 can use two SIM cards at the same time.

The TFT display on the Nokia 105 4G is 1.8 inches and can be used to see anything.

The Nokia 105 is a great phone for listening to music because it has loudspeakers.

It has 128 MB of RAM and 45 MB of memory on the inside.

Also Read Nokia G400 price in Pakistan & features Nokia has introduced G400. Nokia G400 is new in Pakistani markets. The...

Advertisement Nokia 105 price 4G in Pakistan The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/- Nokia 105 4G specs BUILD Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colours Black, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 DISPLAY Technology TFT, 65K colours Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 CAMERA Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic body, Organizer , Voice memo , FlashLight, Games BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min