Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan & specifications

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia C21 will have a 6.5-inch full HD screen with 720 x...
The Nokia 105 4G bar phone is currently being sold as quickly as possible. The features of this phone are great. support for 4G Nokia 105 cards with two SIM slots.
The Nokia 105 4G has a TFT display that is 1.8 inches and can be used to see anything.
The Nokia 105 4G has powerful speakers that make it a great phone for listening to music.
It has 45 MB of memory on the inside and 128 MB of RAM.
The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,999/-
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colours
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|CAMERA
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
