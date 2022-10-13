Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
The Nokia 105 4G bar phone is now being marketed as quickly as possible. These phone’s specifications are excellent. support for 4G dual-SIM Nokia 105 cards
The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display that is suitable for viewing anything on this handset.
The Nokia 105 4G features powerful speakers built-in, making it a fantastic choice for music listening.
It has 45 megabytes of internal memory and 128 megabytes of RAM.
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan
The Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,999/-
Nokia 105 Complete specs
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colours
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|CAMERA
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
