Nokia 110 price in Pakistan with long-lasting Battery

  • Nokia has released their new 110 series with cheaper price in Pakistan.
  • Nokia 110 barphone comes equipped with an MP3 player.
  • The 110’s 800 mAh replaceable battery ensures the device can be used for an extended period of time.
Nokia has released their new 110 series with cheaper price in Pakistan. If you’re looking for a feature phone, this one has some nice extras that might make you consider it.

The new Nokia 110 has 4 megapixels of storage capacity, so the user may keep in touch with a large number of contacts and send and receive numerous text messages.

However, the will not just offer you internal storage, as Nokia’s 110 features a dedicated slot that will a 32 megapixels of microSD card in order to boost the phone’s storage capacity.

The recently released Nokia 110 barphone comes equipped with an MP3 player, so you can listen to your favorite tunes whenever you want. The new Nokia sharp 110 feature phone has 4 GB of RAM for multitasking.

The phone’s 1.77-inch screen makes watching videos on the go possible. A single back camera will be included in Nokia’s upcoming barphone, the 110. Its only rear camera is designed to capture the natural world in all its glory.

The 110’s 800 mAh replaceable battery ensures the device can be used for an extended period of time. With this battery size, you can converse on the phone for 18.5 days straight. The new 110 comes included with a video player that doubles as an FM radio, giving you the freedom to listen to your favorite tunes whenever you like.

Other than that, you’ll have access to some very remarkable games that will never fail to amuse you. The 110 by Nokia is pre-loaded with a full version of the Snake game, and more games may be purchased.

The phone has a distinctive look and is built to last. If he wants to get the most out of his money, he may decide to purchase a phone. If you’re looking for a cheap, durable phone, the new Nokia 110 is a great option.

Nokia 110 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 110 price in Pakistan Rs. 3,999/-

Nokia 110 specs

BuildOSNokia Series 30+
Dimensions115.15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm
Weight86 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsOcean Blue, Pink, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyQQVGA Display
Size1.7 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~235 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
CameraMainVGA
FeaturesVideo ([email protected])
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio with RDS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable 800 mAh
Standbyup to 18.5 days
Talktimeup to 14 hrs

