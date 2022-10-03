Nokia 3310 price in Pakistan & features.

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 105 4G comes in Black, Blue, and Pink. Nokia supporters love...
Recently, Nokia released the venerable 3310, which does indeed include the snake game.
The improved phone, which is renowned for its indestructibility and extended battery life, will significantly outperform many smartphones.
The Nokia 3310 is notably smaller and slimmer than its predecessor, and it has a 2.4-inch color screen and a megapixel camera as well.
Due to its low power consumption, the Nokia 3310 can operate for nearly four weeks on standby and for more than 20 hours while talking.
Old-school lovers of the venerable Nokia 3310 will be overjoyed to learn that the new model has an upgrade to the widely famous snake game.
The quirky smartphone will also have a space for microSD cards.
The Nokia 3310 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 7,999.
|Build
|Dimensions
|115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual-SIM, Mini-SIM
|Colors
|Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy), Grey (Matte)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|TFT Display
|Size
|2.4 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 pixels (~167 PPI pixel density)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16MB built-in
|Card
|MicroSD Card (Support up to 32GB) (dedicated slot)
|Contacts
|Phonebook entries 2000
|Camera
|Main
|2 MP, LED flash
|Features
|Video
|Front
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|v3.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|Speakerphone
|Browser
|WAP 2.0/xHTML
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Flashlight, Audio/Video player
|Battery
|Capacity
|1200 mAh
|Standby
|up to 744 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 22 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 51 hrs
Price
|Price in Rs: 7,999 Price in USD: $69
