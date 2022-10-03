Nokia 3310 price in Pakistan & features.

Recently, Nokia released the venerable 3310, which does indeed include the snake game.

The improved phone, which is renowned for its indestructibility and extended battery life, will significantly outperform many smartphones.

The Nokia 3310 is notably smaller and slimmer than its predecessor, and it has a 2.4-inch color screen and a megapixel camera as well.

Due to its low power consumption, the Nokia 3310 can operate for nearly four weeks on standby and for more than 20 hours while talking.

Old-school lovers of the venerable Nokia 3310 will be overjoyed to learn that the new model has an upgrade to the widely famous snake game.

The quirky smartphone will also have a space for microSD cards.

Nokia 3310 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 3310 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 7,999.

Nokia 3310 Specifications

Build Dimensions 115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual-SIM, Mini-SIM Colors Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy), Grey (Matte) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800 Display Technology TFT Display Size 2.4 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 pixels (~167 PPI pixel density) Memory Built-in 16MB built-in Card MicroSD Card (Support up to 32GB) (dedicated slot) Contacts Phonebook entries 2000 Camera Main 2 MP, LED flash Features Video Front No Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth v3.0 with A2DP GPS No Radio FM radio USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Features Audio Speakerphone Browser WAP 2.0/xHTML Messaging SMS Games built-in Torch Yes Extra Flashlight, Audio/Video player Battery Capacity 1200 mAh Standby up to 744 hrs Talktime up to 22 hrs Musicplay up to 51 hrs Price Price in Rs: 7,999 Price in USD: $69

