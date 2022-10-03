Advertisement
Nokia 3310 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Nokia 3310 price in Pakistan & features.

Recently, Nokia released the venerable 3310, which does indeed include the snake game.

The improved phone, which is renowned for its indestructibility and extended battery life, will significantly outperform many smartphones.

The Nokia 3310 is notably smaller and slimmer than its predecessor, and it has a 2.4-inch color screen and a megapixel camera as well.

Due to its low power consumption, the Nokia 3310 can operate for nearly four weeks on standby and for more than 20 hours while talking.

Old-school lovers of the venerable Nokia 3310 will be overjoyed to learn that the new model has an upgrade to the widely famous snake game.

The quirky smartphone will also have a space for microSD cards.

Nokia 3310 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 3310 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 7,999.

Nokia 3310 Specifications

BuildDimensions115.6 x 51 x 12.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual-SIM, Mini-SIM
ColorsWarm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy), Grey (Matte)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyTFT Display
Size2.4 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 pixels (~167 PPI pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in16MB built-in
CardMicroSD Card (Support up to 32GB) (dedicated slot)
ContactsPhonebook entries 2000
CameraMain2 MP, LED flash
FeaturesVideo
FrontNo
ConnectivityWLANNo
Bluetoothv3.0 with A2DP
GPSNo
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCNo
FeaturesAudioSpeakerphone
BrowserWAP 2.0/xHTML
MessagingSMS
Gamesbuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraFlashlight, Audio/Video player
BatteryCapacity1200 mAh
Standbyup to 744 hrs
Talktimeup to 22 hrs
Musicplayup to 51 hrs

Price

Price in Rs: 7,999    Price in USD: $69

 

