Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Smart tech Nokia is showing the market the C21. The company’s next smartphone will be from the C-series, and it will be an affordable phone.

The Nokia C21 will be the name of the new phone. The next smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc SC9863A, which is one of the newest chipsets (28nm).

Different brands use this high-quality chipset. This chipset is boosted by Nokia’s C21’s Octa-Core CPU.

This smartphone also has a PowerVR GE8322 GPU under the hood.

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 19,500.

Nokia C21 specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Dark Blue, Warm Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 8 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, touch focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash , Video 720p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 3000 mAh