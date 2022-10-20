Advertisement
Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Nokia C21

  • Nokia C21 will have a 6.5-inch full HD screen with 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • The Octa-Core CPU in Nokia’s C21 gives this chipset a boost.

Smart tech Nokia is showing the market the C21. The company’s next smartphone will be from the C-series, and it will be an affordable phone.

The Nokia C21 will be the name of the new phone. The next smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc SC9863A, which is one of the newest chipsets (28nm).

Different brands use this high-quality chipset. This chipset is boosted by Nokia’s C21’s Octa-Core CPU.

This smartphone also has a PowerVR GE8322 GPU under the hood.

The Nokia C21’s 6.5-inch full HD screen with 720 x 1600 pixels will please users.

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan

Nokia C21 price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 19,500.

Nokia C21 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDark Blue, Warm Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash, Video 720p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 3000 mAh
