Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & specs

The Nokia C31 will have a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor.

It will also run on Android 12.

This phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

HMD Global has added several phones to the Nokia C series this year, such as the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus. The Nokia C31 seems to be another cheap phone that the company is working on.

Geekbench’s database shows this phone. This phone’s main important features are listed.

Geekbench gave the phone 145 single-core and 796 multi-core marks.

It’s a basic phone. According to the listing, the Nokia C31 has a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor.

According to the information, Unisoc chips with PowerVR GE8322 GPUs power it. The Nokia C31 will contain a Unisoc SC9863A chipset like the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus, according to Geekbench.

This phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone will also have 64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM. Nokia C31 apps will run on Android 12.

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999./-

Nokia C31 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio Wireless FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame , plastic back, Splash resistant, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh – Battery charging 10W