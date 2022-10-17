Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specs
The Samsung Galaxy A33 has a 6.4-inch screen, Exynos 1280 SoC, and...
HMD Global has added several phones to the Nokia C series this year, such as the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus. The Nokia C31 seems to be another cheap phone that the company is working on.
Geekbench’s database shows this phone. This phone’s main important features are listed.
Geekbench gave the phone 145 single-core and 796 multi-core marks.
It’s a basic phone. According to the listing, the Nokia C31 has a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor.
According to the information, Unisoc chips with PowerVR GE8322 GPUs power it. The Nokia C31 will contain a Unisoc SC9863A chipset like the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus, according to Geekbench.
This phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone will also have 64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM. Nokia C31 apps will run on Android 12.
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999./-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Gray, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|Wireless FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
