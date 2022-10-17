Advertisement
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia C31

  • The Nokia C31 will have a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor.
  • It will also run on Android 12.
  • This phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
HMD Global has added several phones to the Nokia C series this year, such as the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus. The Nokia C31 seems to be another cheap phone that the company is working on.

Geekbench’s database shows this phone. This phone’s main important features are listed.

Geekbench gave the phone 145 single-core and 796 multi-core marks.

It’s a basic phone. According to the listing, the Nokia C31 has a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor.

According to the information, Unisoc chips with PowerVR GE8322 GPUs power it. The Nokia C31 will contain a Unisoc SC9863A chipset like the Nokia C21 and Nokia C21 Plus, according to Geekbench.

This phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone will also have 64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM. Nokia C31 apps will run on Android 12.

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999./-

Nokia C31 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioWireless FM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Splash resistant, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

