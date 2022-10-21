Nokia G400 price in Pakistan & features.

Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted before Launch
Three variations of the Nokia G400 5G have been discovered. Variants spotted...
Nokia has introduced G400. Nokia G400 is new in Pakistani markets.
The smartphone will employ the strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. The Nokia G400’s processor is powerful. It sports an Octa-Core processor.
The Nokia G400 will sport a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
Nokia sharp G400 has 6GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Nokia’s G400 has a Triple Camera.
The Nokia G400 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 480 5G
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Yes
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 44,999) Price in USD: $NA
