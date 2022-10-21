Nokia G400 price in Pakistan & features.

Nokia has introduced G400. Nokia G400 is new in Pakistani markets.

The smartphone will employ the strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. The Nokia G400’s processor is powerful. It sports an Octa-Core processor.

The Nokia G400 will sport a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Nokia sharp G400 has 6GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Nokia’s G400 has a Triple Camera.

Nokia G400 price in Pakistan

The Nokia G400 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Nokia G400 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 480 5G GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB Yes NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Document viewer/ editor , Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 44,999) Price in USD: $NA

