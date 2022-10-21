Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia G400 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia G400 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia G400 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia G400 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Nokia has introduced G400. Nokia G400 is new in Pakistani markets.

The smartphone will employ the strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. The Nokia G400’s processor is powerful. It sports an Octa-Core processor.

The Nokia G400 will sport a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 29 Aug 2022

Nokia sharp G400 has 6GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM capacity mean it will be fast. 128 gigabytes of internal storage is enough to store a lot of info. Nokia’s G400 has a Triple Camera.

Advertisement

Nokia G400 price in Pakistan

The Nokia G400 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Nokia G400 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 480 5G
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBYes
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 44,999)   Price in USD: $NA

Also Read

Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted before Launch
Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted before Launch

Three variations of the Nokia G400 5G have been discovered. Variants spotted...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone Xs Max price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & specifications
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
WhatsApp will soon include new camera modes, blocking shortcut
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story