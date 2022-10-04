Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & specs

The Nokia X30 is a smartphone with a Full HD+ screen.

The phone has a 4200 mAh battery.

The hardware is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.

The Nokia X30 smartphone will soon be available on the market. The sides of the phone are made of 100% recycled aluminium, and 65% of the back cover is made of recycled plastic.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen has a Full HD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The hardware is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.

The phone has 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Gorilla Glass DX+ is used to cover the lenses. The phone has a 4200 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 33 watts.

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-

Nokia X30 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Cloudy Blue, Ice White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A CA, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, plastic back, IP67 dust /water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 33W, USB Power Delivery 3.0

