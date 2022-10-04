Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & specs

TikTok and Instagram pose a danger to Google search engine
The Nokia X30 smartphone will soon be available on the market. The sides of the phone are made of 100% recycled aluminium, and 65% of the back cover is made of recycled plastic.
The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen has a Full HD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The hardware is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.
The phone has 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.
Gorilla Glass DX+ is used to cover the lenses. The phone has a 4200 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 33 watts.
Nokia X30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Cloudy Blue, Ice White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A CA, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, USB Power Delivery 3.0
