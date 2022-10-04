Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia X30 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia X30

Advertisement
  • The Nokia X30 is a smartphone with a Full HD+ screen.
  • The phone has a 4200 mAh battery.
  • The hardware is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.
Advertisement

The Nokia X30 smartphone will soon be available on the market. The sides of the phone are made of 100% recycled aluminium, and 65% of the back cover is made of recycled plastic.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen has a Full HD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The hardware is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.

The phone has 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Gorilla Glass DX+ is used to cover the lenses. The phone has a 4200 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 33 watts.

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Nokia X30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 114,999/-

Nokia X30 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions158.9 x 73.9 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCloudy Blue, Ice White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, HDR, panorama, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A CA, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, USB Power Delivery 3.0

Also Read

TikTok and Instagram pose a danger to Google search engine
TikTok and Instagram pose a danger to Google search engine

Instagram and TikTok are becoming some of Google Search top competitors. TikTok...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Color Options Reveal in Leak Renders
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Color Options Reveal in Leak Renders
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story