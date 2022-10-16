Advertisement
On October 17, Motorola Motoe22s will go on sale

  • Motorola is getting ready to introduce a new smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate.
  • It has abundant features.
  • The motoe22s, will be released on October 17.
For Indian consumers, Motorola is getting ready to introduce a new smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and a number of additional features. The business reportedly said that the new smartphone, the motoe22s, will be released on October 17 on Flipkart and other retail sites. Read more here: Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: How to Use and Available Services

“The motoe22s has a quick 90Hz refresh rate that makes it easier to swipe, scroll, and switch between apps without any lag. On a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, take in expansive graphics, the company announced on the microblogging website Twitter. “Stay tuned when it comes on @flipkart and other top retail stores on October 17,”

This month, the business unveiled the “moto e32,” a new low-cost smartphone with a 50MP camera, a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD, and a quality style. For Rs 10,499, the moto e32 is offered in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. It is also available in eco black and arctic blue colour options. The new smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

