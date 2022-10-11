OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset are fast.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The new phone can also be charged wirelessly in the other direction.

Advertisement

The new top-of-the-line phone from the Chinese company, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has a screen with curved edges.

The phone’s 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset are fast.

The 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel has a pixel density of 525 PPI.

The Adreno 730 GPU and 120Hz frame rate give a seamless user experience. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen.

High-wattage charging supports the Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery. Pro wireless charging is 50W. The new phone can also be charged wirelessly in the other direction.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The OnePlus 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 169,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition) FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits ( peak ), Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP , f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

Also Read Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro smartphone will be available on the...