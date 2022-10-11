OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
OnePlus 10 Pro

  • The OnePlus 10 Pro 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset are fast.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The new phone can also be charged wirelessly in the other direction.
The new top-of-the-line phone from the Chinese company, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has a screen with curved edges.

The phone’s 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset are fast.

The 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel has a pixel density of 525 PPI.

The Adreno 730 GPU and 120Hz frame rate give a seamless user experience. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen.

High-wattage charging supports the Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery. Pro wireless charging is 50W. The new phone can also be charged wirelessly in the other direction.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 169,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVolcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

