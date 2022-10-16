OnePlus 8T 12GB price in Pakistan with Fast Charging at 65W

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & specifications
The OnePlus 9 will have an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.84...
OnePlus unveiled 8T 12GB smartphone with fair price in Pakistan. The phone is having amazing specs which is joy for the user. The OnePlus team has finally chosen to start developing new high-end mobile devices.
The OnePlus 8T 12GB is the latest smartphone the firm is developing. The Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 is a high-performance processor that will be used in the phone. This OnePlus 8T 12GB is equipped with a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it one of the most powerful smartphones currently available.
Users will appreciate the large 6.6-inch screen size and fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on this phone. The OnePlus 8T 12GB model’s screen resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, making it full HD + ready.
This smartphone also features a robust graphics processing unit (GPU) under the name of Adreno 650. In addition, the screen is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The next OnePlus 8T 12GB will have lightning-fast performance because to its powerful system-on-chip (SoC) and massive amount of RAM.
With 256 GB of inbuilt memory, you can save a tonne of information for later use. It is not required that you use the designated slot. There are four cameras in the OnePlus 12GB model.
The setup’s primary lens will have 48 megapixels, and it will also include a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth lens, all of which will work together to produce stunning photographs.
The OnePlus 8T’s front-facing 12GB model includes a camera with a whopping 16 megapixels of resolution, making it ideal for taking high-quality selfies. The smartphone contains an optical fingerprint sensor located under the screen for added security.
The phone’s battery is also quite sizable. The (Li-Po Non-removable) 4500 mAh battery of the OnePlus 8T 12GB provides sufficient backup time, and the phone supports Fast Charging at 65W. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will likely compete to offer improvements like 8T 12GB’s storage in the near future.
The OnePlus 8T 12GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11.0.4
|Dimensions
|162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver, Cyberpunk 2077 Edition
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer (market dependant), Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 39 min
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.