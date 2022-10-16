OnePlus 8T 12GB price in Pakistan with Fast Charging at 65W

OnePlus unveiled 8T 12GB smartphone with fair price in Pakistan.

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 is a high-performance processor that will be used in the phone.

The phone’s front-facing 12GB model includes a camera with a whopping 16 megapixels of resolution.

OnePlus unveiled 8T 12GB smartphone with fair price in Pakistan. The phone is having amazing specs which is joy for the user. The OnePlus team has finally chosen to start developing new high-end mobile devices.

The OnePlus 8T 12GB is the latest smartphone the firm is developing. The Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 is a high-performance processor that will be used in the phone. This OnePlus 8T 12GB is equipped with a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor, making it one of the most powerful smartphones currently available.

Users will appreciate the large 6.6-inch screen size and fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on this phone. The OnePlus 8T 12GB model’s screen resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, making it full HD + ready.

This smartphone also features a robust graphics processing unit (GPU) under the name of Adreno 650. In addition, the screen is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The next OnePlus 8T 12GB will have lightning-fast performance because to its powerful system-on-chip (SoC) and massive amount of RAM.

With 256 GB of inbuilt memory, you can save a tonne of information for later use. It is not required that you use the designated slot. There are four cameras in the OnePlus 12GB model.

The setup’s primary lens will have 48 megapixels, and it will also include a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth lens, all of which will work together to produce stunning photographs.

The OnePlus 8T’s front-facing 12GB model includes a camera with a whopping 16 megapixels of resolution, making it ideal for taking high-quality selfies. The smartphone contains an optical fingerprint sensor located under the screen for added security.

The phone’s battery is also quite sizable. The (Li-Po Non-removable) 4500 mAh battery of the OnePlus 8T 12GB provides sufficient backup time, and the phone supports Fast Charging at 65W. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will likely compete to offer improvements like 8T 12GB’s storage in the near future.

OnePlus 8T 12GB price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8T 12GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 118,999/-

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11.0.4 Dimensions 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver, Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer (market dependant ), Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 100% in 39 min