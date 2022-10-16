Advertisement
OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan with 48 megapixels camera

OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan with 48 megapixels camera

  • OnePlus 8T will be powered by a powerful chipset called Snapdragon 865 plus.
  • It will have 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside.
  • The main sensor on the 8T’s back camera will be 48 megapixels.
OnePlus introduced 8T with reasonable price in Pakistan. OnePlus 8T is one of the best smartphones. The new picture of the phone that got out shows that it will be a high-end phone with a lot to offer.

The render shows that the OnePlus 8T will have a huge 8 GB of RAM. This is a large amount of RAM that will guarantee a high-end speed that will never slow down what you want to browse.

The OnePlus 8T will have 128 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which will let you store a lot of information on the phone. The OnePlus Sharp 8T, which is coming out soon, has a slot that can be used to add more storage to the phone’s internal memory.

So, you will have to use the above-mentioned capacity to store things. The OnePlus 8T smartphone will be powered by a powerful chipset called Snapdragon 865 plus. This chipset is already on the market for smartphones.

It shows how powerful the 8T will be when it comes out. Android 11 is the name of the new platform for smartphones that will be used to make it easier for the latest apps to work. The main sensor on the 8T’s back camera will be 48 megapixels.

The ultra-wide lens will be 16 megapixels, and the macro lens and depth lens will be 5 MP and 2 MP, respectively. So, the OnePlus 8T will have a great camera setup on the back and a lot of features. The phone has a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. The OnePlus 8T’s battery will be huge, just like the ones in Samsung phones.

OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,199/-

OnePlus 8T specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHydrogenOS 11
Dimensions162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAquamarine Green, Lunar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/3.6″+ 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioDivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 39 min

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan & specifications

The OnePlus 9 will have an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.84...

