OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inches screen. The phone is powered...
Adaptive technology The OnePlus 9 is the brand’s newest device. It has a potent CPU and top-notch RAM.
The manufacturer of phones has undoubtedly launched the OnePlus phones that is currently available in the market.
This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, one of the newest smartphone chipsets.
A 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor is inside the OnePlus 9.
The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.