OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leak

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to have one 11mm driver and one 6mm driver in each bud.

They also support spatial audio and the high-resolution LHDC 4.0 codec.

The active noise cancellation will go up to 45 dB and will change depending on how loud the noise is around you.

Advertisement

OnePlus is making new top-of-the-line true wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro came out in August of last year, so their replacements are likely to come out very soon. A usually reliable source leaked some details about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 today.

They are said to have one 11mm driver and one 6mm driver in each bud, just like Oppo’s Enco X2. They also support spatial audio and the high-resolution LHDC 4.0 codec.

It sounds like the active noise cancellation will go up to 45 dB and will change depending on how loud the noise is around you.

Each earbud has three mics to improve the quality of your voice when you’re on a call.

With ANC on, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to last for up to 6 hours on a single charge and 22 hours with the case.

If you turn off ANC, those numbers go up to 9 hours and 38 hours, respectively.

Advertisement

The case supports wireless charging, and a 10-minute charge will last 3 hours. Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.2 are supported.

Dust and water resistance is IP55. White, black, and green are available with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Also Read Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap Redmi has unveiled the Redmi Pad. This is a budget-friendly version of...