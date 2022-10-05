Advertisement
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leak

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

  • The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to have one 11mm driver and one 6mm driver in each bud.
  • They also support spatial audio and the high-resolution LHDC 4.0 codec.
  • The active noise cancellation will go up to 45 dB and will change depending on how loud the noise is around you.
OnePlus is making new top-of-the-line true wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro came out in August of last year, so their replacements are likely to come out very soon. A usually reliable source leaked some details about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 today.

They are said to have one 11mm driver and one 6mm driver in each bud, just like Oppo’s Enco X2. They also support spatial audio and the high-resolution LHDC 4.0 codec.

It sounds like the active noise cancellation will go up to 45 dB and will change depending on how loud the noise is around you.

Each earbud has three mics to improve the quality of your voice when you’re on a call.

With ANC on, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to last for up to 6 hours on a single charge and 22 hours with the case.

If you turn off ANC, those numbers go up to 9 hours and 38 hours, respectively.

The case supports wireless charging, and a 10-minute charge will last 3 hours. Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.2 are supported.

Dust and water resistance is IP55. White, black, and green are available with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap
Redmi launches 90Hz 2K screen tablet for cheap

Redmi has unveiled the Redmi Pad. This is a budget-friendly version of...

