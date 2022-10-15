Advertisement
OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan & specs

  • The Nord C300 phone from OnePlus will be available soon.
  • The phone has 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 (5 nm) SoC.
  • The screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.
The new Nord C300 phone from OnePlus will be available soon. The chipset that is going to power the upcoming smartphone will be the Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 (5 nm).

This is a powerful chipset that handsomely handles all the specs of upper-class smartphones.

The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4500 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects this phone. The phone has 12GB of RAM and an SoC.

The OnePlus Nord will process quickly due to its CPU and RAM. The device storage is 256 gigabytes.

OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999/-

OnePlus Nord C300 specs

Mobile Key Info

Mobile NameOnePlus Nord C300
PriceUpcoming (Approx)
VariantRam: 12 GB + Rom 256 GB
BrandOnePlus
CategorySmartphone/Tablet/Smartwatch
BODY

Dimensions
Weight
SIMDual (Nano-, dual stand-by)
BuildNo

DISPLAY

Display TechnologyAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Display Size6.7 inches
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
MultitouchNo

NETWORK FREQUENCY

Network TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 SIM 2 CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bandsLTE
5G bandsSA/NSA
EDGENo
GPRSNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps, 5G
LAUNCH & RELEASE

AnnouncedNot announced yet
StatusRumored

PLATFORM

Operating SystemAndroid 12
CPU
GPU
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

CAMERA

Primary Camera64 MP 8 MP 2 MP
Secondary Camera16 MP
Camera FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS

MEMORY

Extra Card slotmicroSDXC
Internal Memory256 GB
RAM12 GB
CONNECTIVITY

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
Infrared portNo
NFC AvaiblityNo
FM radioNo

SOUND

LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Alert typesVibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

BATTERY

Battery capacity4500 mAh
Battery typeNon-removable Li-Po
Stand-byNo
Talk timeNo

FEATURES

MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
BrowserHTML5
JavaNo
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

