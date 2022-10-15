OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan & specs

- The Nord C300 phone from OnePlus will be available soon.
- The phone has 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 (5 nm) SoC.
- The screen is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.
The new Nord C300 phone from OnePlus will be available soon. The chipset that is going to power the upcoming smartphone will be the Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 (5 nm).
This is a powerful chipset that handsomely handles all the specs of upper-class smartphones.
The screen on the phone is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 4500 mAh battery will be used to power the phone.
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects this phone. The phone has 12GB of RAM and an SoC.
The OnePlus Nord will process quickly due to its CPU and RAM. The device storage is 256 gigabytes.
OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan
The OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999/-
OnePlus Nord C300 specs
Mobile Key Info
|Mobile Name
|OnePlus Nord C300
|Price
|Upcoming (Approx)
|Variant
|Ram: 12 GB + Rom 256 GB
|Brand
|OnePlus
|Category
|Smartphone/Tablet/Smartwatch
BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual (Nano-, dual stand-by)
|Build
|No
DISPLAY
|Display Technology
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Display Size
|6.7 inches
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Multitouch
|No
NETWORK FREQUENCY
|Network Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 SIM 2 CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA
|EDGE
|No
|GPRS
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps, 5G
LAUNCH & RELEASE
|Announced
|Not announced yet
|Status
|Rumored
PLATFORM
|Operating System
|Android 12
|CPU
|–
|GPU
|–
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
CAMERA
MEMORY
|Extra Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal Memory
|256 GB
|RAM
|12 GB
CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|Infrared port
|No
|NFC Avaiblity
|No
|FM radio
|No
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Alert types
|Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
BATTERY
|Battery capacity
|4500 mAh
|Battery type
|Non-removable Li-Po
|Stand-by
|No
|Talk time
|No
FEATURES
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|Java
|No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Also Read
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Infinix Hot 20 has a 6.8-inch screen and an Octa-Core processor...