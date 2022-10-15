OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan & specs

The Nord C300 phone from OnePlus will be available soon.

OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999/-

OnePlus Nord C300 specs

Mobile Key Info Mobile Name OnePlus Nord C300 Price Upcoming (Approx) Variant Ram: 12 GB + Rom 256 GB Brand OnePlus Category Smartphone/Tablet/Smartwatch

Advertisement BODY Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual (Nano-, dual stand-by) Build No

DISPLAY

Display Technology AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Display Size 6.7 inches Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Multitouch No

NETWORK FREQUENCY

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 SIM 2 CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA EDGE No GPRS No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps, 5G

LAUNCH & RELEASE

Announced Not announced yet Status Rumored

PLATFORM

Operating System Android 12 CPU – GPU – Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

CAMERA

Primary Camera 64 MP 8 MP 2 MP Secondary Camera 16 MP Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS

MEMORY

Extra Card slot microSDXC Internal Memory 256 GB RAM 12 GB

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC Infrared port No NFC Avaiblity No FM radio No

SOUND

Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Alert types Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

BATTERY

Battery capacity 4500 mAh Battery type Non-removable Li-Po Stand-by No Talk time No

FEATURES

Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 Java No Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass