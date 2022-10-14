Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OnePlus Nord N300 has MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display
OnePlus Nord N300 has MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display

OnePlus Nord N300 has MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus Nord N300 has MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display

OnePlus Nord N300 has MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display

Advertisement
  • The OnePlus Nord N300 has a MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display.
  • It will also support 33W wired fast charging, which is faster than in mid-range phones.
  • The phone will debut in North America next month. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it should be under $300.
Advertisement

OnePlus is previewing its next Nord N300 smartphone. The mid-range cheap phone will debut in North America next month. Although the business hasn’t mentioned pricing, it should be under $300.

The Nord N300 has a MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display. The Nord N300 will also support 33W wired fast charging. While rapid charging is prevalent, especially in Android devices, this is faster than in mid-range inexpensive phones.

Last year’s Nord N200 had 18W quick charging. The business has released little facts about the phone so far. The company’s flagship phones are floundering, so perhaps the Nord will succeed.

OnePlus hasn’t released a buzzworthy phone recently. The company offered outstanding value in its early days, but has progressively raised prices, giving consumers more opportunity to evaluate its products. OnePlus makes good phones, albeit they’re not the best value. OnePlus isn’t among the greatest Android phones. It’s one of the greatest affordable Android phones, nevertheless.

The OnePlus Nord N20 offered a great feature set for under $300. It had an OLED screen, 33W fast charging, a 4,500mAh battery, and 5G. It had a 64MP camera and fast software. We won’t have to wait long for the Nord N300, which should offer great specs at an affordable price.

Also Read

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro 3.0GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twitter bird statue sells for $100,000 as Elon Musk's HQ auction
Twitter bird statue sells for $100,000 as Elon Musk's HQ auction
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets Android 13 upgrade
T-Mobile says data on 37 million users hacked
T-Mobile says data on 37 million users hacked
WhatsApp starts testing new feature, voice recordings as status updates
WhatsApp starts testing new feature, voice recordings as status updates
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus Nord C300 price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story