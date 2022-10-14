OnePlus Nord N300 has MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display

The OnePlus Nord N300 has a MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display.

It will also support 33W wired fast charging, which is faster than in mid-range phones.

The phone will debut in North America next month. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it should be under $300.

OnePlus is previewing its next Nord N300 smartphone. The mid-range cheap phone will debut in North America next month. Although the business hasn’t mentioned pricing, it should be under $300.

The Nord N300 has a MediaTek CPU and 90Hz display. The Nord N300 will also support 33W wired fast charging. While rapid charging is prevalent, especially in Android devices, this is faster than in mid-range inexpensive phones.

Last year’s Nord N200 had 18W quick charging. The business has released little facts about the phone so far. The company’s flagship phones are floundering, so perhaps the Nord will succeed.

OnePlus hasn’t released a buzzworthy phone recently. The company offered outstanding value in its early days, but has progressively raised prices, giving consumers more opportunity to evaluate its products. OnePlus makes good phones, albeit they’re not the best value. OnePlus isn’t among the greatest Android phones. It’s one of the greatest affordable Android phones, nevertheless.

The OnePlus Nord N20 offered a great feature set for under $300. It had an OLED screen, 33W fast charging, a 4,500mAh battery, and 5G. It had a 64MP camera and fast software. We won’t have to wait long for the Nord N300, which should offer great specs at an affordable price.

